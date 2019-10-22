Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Nov. 7. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time in the Multipurpose Room at SEC headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.

The committee will hold two panel discussions: one in the morning on whether investors use environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data in investment/capital allocation decisions, and one in the afternoon on the SEC's Concept Release on Harmonization of Securities Offering Exemptions. The full agenda is available here.

Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of committee members, see the committee's webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.