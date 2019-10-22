Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) ("the Company"), the producer of EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink, the leading CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market place. CEO of the Company, Brian Shibley, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly noted that the Company has experienced tremendous growth over the last year. "How did the Company get there and where do we go from here?", asked Jolly. "I believe we have a good product that is appealing to consumers.", explained Shibley regarding the Company's flagship product, EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink. "We've established an ongoing marketing partnership with the Arnold Sports Festival, both here and in Europe, which has generated great exposure for us.", said Shibley, adding that the Company likely had the potential for greater sales in the past, but needed to develop a more efficient production method. "Now we're going to move forward with more rapid production with a better co-packer."

Jolly then asked about the Company's expansion in regards to new beverages like coffee, tea, and beer. Shibley shared that the CBD market is continuing to grow rapidly as more and more consumers become aware of the industry and its products. "We're looking expand upon the experience that we've had with EVERx and produce more CBD beverages.", said Shibley. He also added that the Company was encouraged by the results of the Goldman CBD Beverage Survey to pursue this expansion aggressively. "We've announced TranquiliTeaCBD and we're in production with it. We're hoping to have it on the shelf by the end of the year.", shared Shibley, adding that the Company has also entered into an agreement with a coffee grower in Kenya.

The conversation then turned to the Company's revenue potential and growth for next year. "I think for next year our plans are to grow into different brands as well, like coffee, tea, and possibly beer, and then really streamlining our production efforts with EVERx.", said Shibley. "Goldman has produced a projection for us of $8 million in sales next year."

Shibley explained that the $8 million projection will be a challenging goal, however given the Company's opportunities in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, the goal should be achievable. "We're continuing to improve our production and process, which is the key to our growth," said Shibley.

Jolly then commented on the Company's stock price, stating that it seems significantly undervalued. "What do you want my listeners and your stockholders to take away from this interview?", asked Jolly.

Shibley responded by sharing that the Company is aggressively pursuing their expansion into the CBD beverage market, but is also acknowledging and improving upon their past production issues. "We have a good product and I think our timing to market is dead on," closed Shibley.

To hear Brian Shibley's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7402547-puration-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-expansion-into-the-cbd-beverage-industry

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49003