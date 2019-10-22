

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving mostly higher over the course of the previous session, stocks are showing a lack of direction in morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages initially moved to the upside but have pulled back near the unchanged line since then.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains. The Dow is up 1.35 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 26,828.99, the Nasdaq is up 11.80 points or 0.1 percent at 8,174.78 and the S&P 500 is up 4.94 points or 0.2 percent at 3,011.66.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest the latest batch of earnings news, with mixed results from some big-name companies pulling the markets in opposite directions.



Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) have moved notably higher after the consumer products giant reported better than expected third quarter results.



Fellow Dow component United Technologies (UTX) has also moved to the upside after reporting third quarter results that beat estimates and raising its full-year guidance.



On the other hand, shares of McDonald's (MCD) have come under pressure after the fast food giant reported third quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Delivery giant UPS (UPS) is also seeing notable weakness after reporting third quarter earnings that beat expectations but on weaker than expected sales.



Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Snap (SNAP), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Whirlpool (WHR) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales pulled back by much more than anticipated in the month of September.



NAR said existing home sales plunged by 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million in September after jumping by 1.5 percent to an upwardly revised 5.50 million in August.



Economists had expected existing home sales to drop by 0.7 percent to a rate of 5.45 million from the 5.49 million originally reported for the previous month.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Biotech stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index climbing by 1.2 percent.



Biogen (BIIB) has led the sector higher, spiking by 27 percent after reporting better than expected third quarter results and announcing plans to pursue FDA approval of its early Alzheimer's drug.



Healthcare stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while weakness among chemical stocks has led to a 1.1 percent drop by the S&P Chemical Sector Index.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, although the Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown a lack of direction over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both nearly flat.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.9 basis points at 1.773 percent.



