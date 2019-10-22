Technavio has been monitoring the global smart waste management market since 2017, and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations. Also, the integration of technologically advanced solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart waste management market.

The adoption of data analytics by waste management companies helps in improving efficiency by assisting them in making data-driven decisions. The growing use of data analytics in waste management operations minimizes the threat to the health of sanitary workers and improves the productivity of waste pickup vehicles. Waste management companies are also using smart bins that are integrated with sensors to collect data. Thus, the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Waste Management Market Companies:

Bigbelly Inc.

Bigbelly Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments, such as products and solutions. The company offers standard-capacity bins and high-capacity bins for smart waste and recycling solutions for public spaces.

Compology

Compology is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through business units: haulers, generator and waste services, and government. The company provides generator and waste services for governments and others.

Ecube Labs Co. Ltd.

Ecube Labs Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea and has business operations under the segments products and solutions. The company offers ultrasonic fill-level sensors, solar-powered trash compactors, and waste analytics platform.

Enevo Oy

Enevo Oy is headquartered in Finland and owns and operates businesses under the segments solutions and technology. The company offers waste management services at low costs with environmental impact to gain control and transparency over waste.

OnePlus Systems

OnePlus Systems is headquartered in the US and manufactures products through the business unit: solutions. The company offers smart waste management software with a focus on waste monitoring and analytics.

Smart Waste Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Collection

Landfill

Recovery and recycling

Processing

Smart Waste Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

