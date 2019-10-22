EgnsINVEST Ejendomme Tyskland A/S will as from 23 October 2019 have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Name: EgnsINVEST Ejendomme Tyskland ------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060118453 ------------------------------------------- Short name EGNETY ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 54490 ------------------------------------------- New ICB classification: Industry code 8000 - Financial ------------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 - Real Estate ------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66