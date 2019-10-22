Anzeige
Canland Health Corp.: Canland Health Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / Canland Health Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $365,000 from the issuance and sale of 3,650,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share. No new insiders were created as a result of this Private Placement.

The Private Placement was previously announced on October 17, 2019.

The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day resale restriction. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for evaluating new opportunities as part of its business model and for working capital purposes.

For further information regarding this news release contact:

C.K. Cheung, CEO
Tel: 416 904 1478

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANLAND HEALTH CORP.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

