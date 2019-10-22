Copenhagen Capital A/S will as from 23 October 2019 have a new industry classification. Please see details below. Name: Copenhagen Capital Stam ------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060093607 ------------------------------------- Short name CPHCAP ST ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 43432 ------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital PRÆF ------------------------------------- ISIN DK0060732980 ------------------------------------- Short name CPHCAP PREF ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 140100 ------------------------------------- New ICB classification: Industry code 8000 - Financial ------------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 - Real Estate ------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66