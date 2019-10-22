The "Silicon Chip Industry Workshop Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Who Should Attend:

"The Silicon Chip" workshop is aimed at professionals working in, or involved with, the semiconductor and IT industry. It is ideally suited for individuals with a non-technical background.

IT industry sales and marketing personnel from the equipment and materials suppliers, IC firms and electronic equipment systems houses

Purchasing managers and buyers, administration, engineering, finance, production control, product planners and quality control employees from all aspects of the IT industry

Human resources, IT recruitment and industry training personnel

Government officials, public and private investors, and other financial organisations

Media, PR and IT advertising organisations

Others providing goods and services to the IT industry

Agenda:

Session 1: The Silicon Chip

"World In A Grain Of Sand" Video

Industry chronology

The development of electronics from the thermionic valve to complex ICs

Semiconductor family tree

IC types (logic, memory, microprocessors)

Session 2: Basic Electronics

Introduction to electronics theory

Binary language ASCII code

Semiconductor materials their operation

The p-n junction transistor operation

Boolean algebra digital logic explained

Session 3: Semiconductor Manufacture

Industry structure

Polysilicon silicon wafer production

Wafer fab/front-end process (step by step)

Back-end (wafer probe, assembly, final test finishing) operations

"Silicon Chip" video

Session 4: Economics of IC Manufacture

Wafer fab investment trends

Cost structure cost models

Process yields manufacturing defects

Die size cost reduction issues

Back-end cost elements

Typical device costs

Session 5: IC Market Overview

Market segmentation

Company size

Packaging technology trends

Industry learning curve

Industry cyclicality

Industry dynamics

Market outlook

Session 6: The IT Revolution

Impact of Information Technology

Market trends industry outlook

Impact of microelectronics

