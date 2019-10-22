The JAZZ Lock band locking system, easy to use and unique, is now protected in a high potential market: Japan

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729,PEA-PME savings plans eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces that its JAZZ Lock technology, which is an integral part of its JAZZ solutions platform, has been granted a patent in Japan.

Implanet CEO Ludovic Lastennet said: "Protecting our intellectual property is a cornerstone of Implanet's strategic plan. We focus on obtaining the necessary patents for the development of our technologies in new, high potential markets. Japan is the third largest spine market in the world after the United States and China, valued at $400 million. It is important for our global expansion that our proprietary JAZZ Lock technology is protected in this market."

A major component of the broadest range of band products on the market, JAZZ Lock is a multi-purpose implant designed to treat degenerative spine disorders. Thanks to its locking mechanism requiring no rod fixation, its use with the JAZZ Band polyester braid allows surgeons to shorten and simplify the surgical procedure by eliminating two steps used in traditional systems: locking screws and connecting rods.

The JAZZ Lock innovative locking mechanism, which requires no rod fixation, is an integral part of JAZZ Cap, a comprehensive, proprietary solution used to secure screws in poor quality bone, as required in 10-30% of vertebral fusion cases in adult patients1

This new patent in Japan further expands Implanet's patent portfolio, now totaling 30 specifically related to the JAZZ platform.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning IMPLANET and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that IMPLANET considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of IMPLANET registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which IMPLANET operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to IMPLANET or that IMPLANET does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by IMPLANET that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for IMPLANET shares in any country.

