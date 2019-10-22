Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market access strategy for a pharmaceutical firm. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market access strategy helped a company in the German pharmaceutical industry to devise a sound commercialization strategy for their new drug. Also, this article provides comprehensive insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client meet their revenue goal and enhance market share by 33% within one year of new drug launch.

Although the pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing positive growth over the past few years, rising healthcare costs and payers' rising demand for insights into a new drug's cost-effectiveness compared with alternative drugs are increasing challenges for pharma companies. Owing to such challenges, launching a new drug that meets the market demand and payer's requirements are becoming difficult for pharma companies. Consequently, pharma companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market access strategy.

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical company based out of Germany. Due to the rising costs and the proliferation of competing drugs in the same therapeutic areas, the client faced challenges in launching their new drugs in the US market. Also, they faced difficulties in clearing clinical trials and setting a sound pricing strategy for their newly developed drug. Furthermore, they faced challenges in developing a sound product marketing strategy that will aid their drug's market access and commercialization goals.

With Infiniti's pharmaceutical market access strategy, they wanted to analyze the different pricing strategies in the US pharmaceutical industry and gather insights for the R&D and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) team.

Infiniti's pharmaceutical market access research comprised of:

A product research study to analyze the complete product development lifecycle and gather insights on product-specific revenues to boost value proposition

A marketing strategy engagement to identify the best marketing channels to focus on to reach end-users and devise a commercialization strategy

A price analysis study to analyze the different pricing strategies in the US pharmaceutical industry

The business impact of the engagement for the pharmaceutical company:

Helped to develop new drugs meeting payers' requirements

Helped to clear clinical trials in the initial attempt

Helped meet revenue goal and enhanced market share by 33%

