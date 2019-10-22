Teledyne Photometrics announces new sCMOS camera for scientific imaging - 400 fps and 10 MP resolution

New Kinetix sCMOS platform delivers an unmatched combination of speed, sensitivity, and field of view for scientific imaging

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Photometrics, a Teledyne Technologies [NSYE:TDY] company and global leader in scientific imaging, announces the release of its Kinetix sCMOS (http://www.photometrics.com/products/kinetix-family/kinetix) camera which delivers an unmatched combination of speed, sensitivity, field of view, and resolution.



The Kinetix is an all-new camera platform that builds on the success of the industry-defining Prime 95B (https://www.photometrics.com/products/prime-family/prime95b) and Prime BSI (https://www.photometrics.com/products/prime-family/primebsi) back-illuminated sCMOS cameras and redefines expectations of sCMOS camera speeds.

Designed for the most demanding and highest-speed scientific imaging techniques, the Kinetix ensures that extremely dynamic events are captured by acquiring over 400 frames per second. The near perfect 95% quantum efficiency coupled with Correlated Multi-Sampling (CMS) maximizes the amount of light captured, even at the dimmest levels, and the 10-megapixel sensor provides high-resolution imaging over a huge imaging area by leveraging 6.5 µm pixels that span an almost 30 millimeter field of view.

Key features:

>400 frames per second, full-frame

10 megapixel resolution, 29 mm field of view

3200 x 3200 pixels, 6.5 x 6.5 µm pixel area

>95% peak QE, Correlated Multi-Sampling (CMS)

"The Kinetix redefines expectations for scientific cameras. While the super-low noise and back-illumination help when there isn't much light, the unmatched speed of the camera truly opens up possibilities for new discoveries," said Rachit Mohindra, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne Photometrics. "Scientists have continuously requested faster pixel readout rates for cameras, and the Kinetix definitely delivers speed."

For more information about the Kinetix sCMOS camera, please visit the Teledyne Photometrics website (http://www.photometrics.com/).

About Photometrics

Founded as Photometrics in 1978, Teledyne Photometrics is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Teledyne Photometrics is the world's premier designer and manufacturer of high-performance CMOS, EMCCD and CCD cameras (http://www.photometrics.com/products) for life science research. The original architect of the world's first scientific-grade microscopy EMCCD camera, Teledyne Photometrics maintains its leadership role with the release of Prime, the first sCMOS camera with built-in computational intelligence for image restoration, and Prime 95B, the first sCMOS camera with 95% quantum efficiency. Teledyne Photometrics also offers comprehensive OEM support (http://www.photometrics.com/instrument-designer), including fully characterized, cost-efficient imaging systems and components. Teledyne Photometrics is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://teledyneimaging.com/home) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

