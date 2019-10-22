The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements

The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.

This practical course has been designed to focus on drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP related agreements in cross-border projects.

Why you should attend

Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements

Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities

Benefit from an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements

Review competition law issues in relation to IP agreements

Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements

Consolidate your learning with practical exercises on drafting clauses

Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Legal executives

Commercial managers

Clinical contract specialists

Product development managers

Research managers

Others who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements

Agenda:

Programme day one

Introduction

Overview of the landscape for international IP agreements

Differences and similarities in national laws, commercial practices, drafting styles and template agreements

The legal framework for international IP agreements: national and international differences and similarities

Specific national and supranational IP laws affecting transactions, including laws governing initial ownership, employee rights, commissioned works, assignment and licensing

IP laws within the framework of national property and contract laws

Implied terms in IP agreements under national laws

Constraints on express terms under national laws

Dealing with different types of IP (or quasi IP):

Patents

Trade marks

Trade secrets

Domain names

Drafting key terms in IP agreements: grant of rights

Technical definitions

Licences: exclusive, non-exclusive, sole, etc

Sub-licensing and sub-contracting

Assignments

Options

Improvements

Grant-backs

Practical exercises on drafting international IP agreements

Differences in national and industry-sector practices and commercial expectations: How these affect the terms of IP agreements

Drafting styles, length, and content of agreements

Use of international' template agreements

Some terms that are considered standard' but vary between countries and industry sectors

To what extent are the detailed terms understood or considered important at a commercial level?

Dispute resolution in international IP agreements

Contentious IP contracts: when IP contracts go wrong!

Selected legal' clauses in international IP agreements

Use of legal language: why it needs to be reviewed by a local lawyer

Warranties, liability, and indemnities

Entire agreement clauses

Assignment and change of control

Financial terms in international IP agreements

Upfront payments, milestones, and royalties

Royalty-stacking

Payment terms, reporting, and auditing

Forbidden clauses

A review of competition law issues

Brexit proofing your agreements

