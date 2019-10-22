The "Spain Sexually-Transmitted Diseases Market Shares, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Opportunities for Suppliers, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents detailed analysis of the Spanish STD market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Chancroid, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes (I/II, VI), Papillomavirus (Pap Smear, HPV), and Syphilis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.
In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;
- Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for STD testing.
- Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products;
- Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.
Methodology
This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products. In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as the author's proprietary data files was conducted.
Companies Mentioned
