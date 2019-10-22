Web Presence: Immigration Law & International Tax Consultant David Lesperance Helps High Net Worth Clients Obtain Second Citizenships

LYNN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2019 / For as long as humans have inhabited the earth, individuals and groups have ventured forth from their homelands and communities in search of something more. Initially, these journeys were most often inspired by the need to escape hardship, such as food scarcity, natural disasters, or violence. As humans evolved, however, so did their needs. The desire to pursue a better self, a better life, became more intense with humankind's awareness of their potential and the immensity of the universe. In the modern world, individuals have more reasons than ever to move and more means by which to do so. However, emigrating to a new place, particularly out of one's home country, is not always easy. Fortunately, professionals like David Lesperance are here to help.

Currently based in Europe, David Lesperance has traveled extensively helping clients around the world. The Immigration & International Tax Consultant and Managing Partner at Lesperance & Associates was reared and educated in Canada, where he attended and graduated from the University of Western Ontario, University of Windsor, and the University of Saskewatchen. While in college, he worked as a border official, in which position he gained a unique perspective of U.S. and Canadian immigration and emigration policies and practices. After graduating, he began his law career, specializing in tax and immigration issues as a member of the Ontario Bar from 1990 to 2017. Since 1990, he has helped countless individuals obtain second citizenships and dual citizenships for Canada, the U.S., and beyond, with a particular focus on American-based and international High Net Worth clients in Europe and Asia.

"I have helped hundreds of High Net Worth entrepreneurs and executives plan and organize their citizenships, residency and domiciles in order to properly minimize their taxes, preserve their wealth, ensure business continuity and improve their family's lifestyle - what I call Back-up Plans," David Lesperance said via Quora, regarding his work as an expert in second citizenship and renouncing American citizenship. "Simply stated, I create and execute bespoke tax & immigration plans that deliver peace of mind."

More than financial security, David Lesperance's guidance in renunciation of American citizenship and obtaining dual citizenship or second citizenship equips his clients with invaluable peace of mind. Not only do they have the means to deal with any potential negative events or emergencies, but they can also be confident in their sound legal standing in their previous country of residence as well as their present location.

In addition to his law and tax practice, David Lesperance co-authored the book "Flight of the Golden Geese: How the 1% Matter to the 99%" with London School of Economics Professor Emeritus, Ian Angell. He is also a Top Writer on Quora, where he offers his advice and input to those seeking reliable answers to tax and immigration queries.

Find more information about David Lesperance and his practice here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidslesperance/ or follow him on Quora: https://www.quora.com/profile/David-S-Lesperance

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563818/Immigration-Law-International-Tax-Consultant-David-Lesperance-Helps-High-Net-Worth-Clients-Obtain-Second-Citizenships