Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars to keynote at CES; Official CES 2020 preview event announces 33 French Innovation Honorees

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today made several announcements at CES Unveiled in Paris, an official CES 2020 preview event. Executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers gathered to celebrate the latest European innovations and experience a preview of CES 2020.

As part of wider updates ahead of CES 2020, CTA announced that Daimler's Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will give a CES 2020 keynote on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8:30 PM at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The event, which showcased leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, allowed attendees to see and interact with the latest innovations in AI through exhibitor displays and conference programming. AI technologies will feature prominently at CES 2020 where it will be core to solutions such as smart cities, sports tech and digital health.

CTA also recognized 33 French companies announced as CES 2020 Innovation Award Honorees. Selected Best of Innovation includes French company Outsight in the Smart Cities category.

"The products honored at CES Unveiled in Paris demonstrate French technology leadership," said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. "These honorees have shown their commitment to improving lives through technology that will make our world a better place, which will be on full display at CES 2020."

The remaining honorees will be revealed at CES Unveiled New York on Nov. 7, 2019 and posted online at CES.tech. Many will showcase their award-winning products at CES 2020, Jan. 7-10, in Las Vegas.

In its seventh year, CES Unveiled in Paris brought together some 650 attendees more than 25 countries, and included exhibitors like TransChain, Minelab and InnovHealth. The event also featured industry leaders from France and surrounding regions including, Laurence Lafont, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft France; Guive Balooch, Head of L'Oreal's Technology Incubator; and Valerie Hoffenberg, President and Founder, Connecting Leaders Club.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the world's largest and most influential tech event, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry.

Registration for CES 2020 is now open. For the latest exhibitor news and show announcements, visit CES.tech.

