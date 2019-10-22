Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2019
WKN: A2DJQK ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 Ticker-Symbol: 1T1 
Tradegate
22.10.19
15:58 Uhr
20,940 Euro
+0,070
+0,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIPFMC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,040
21,230
22:31
21,120
21,160
22:00
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIPFMC PLC20,940+0,34 %