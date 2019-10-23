Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2019) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 6, 2018, the Company has entered into an amending agreement dated September 22, 2019 with the optionor (the "Amendment Agreement") amending the original option agreement between the Company and the optionor dated August 28, 2018 (the "Option Agreement").

Under the Option Agreement, RJK can earn a 100% interest in the Rolling Pond Property by paying $50,000 cash and 350,000 shares on signing, and $50,000 and 350,000 shares on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd anniversaries of the agreement. There is a work commitment of $500,000 over the 4-year period with a minimum of $150,000 in the 1st year. The property is also subject to a 2% NSR with the ability to buy back 1% for $1 million at any time.

The Amendment Agreement has revised the terms of the 1st anniversary payment. The revised 1st anniversary payment consists of no cash and 300,000 shares issued in three stages - 100,000 shares issued on August 28, 2019, 100,000 shares issued on December 28, 2019 and 100,000 shares issued on April 28, 2020. All other terms of the Option Agreement, including but not limited to the 2nd and 3rd anniversary payments, remain unchanged.

