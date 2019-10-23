Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM7L ISIN: US74347M1080 Ticker-Symbol: 2PG 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
15:33 Uhr
7,350 Euro
+0,300
+4,26 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROPETRO
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP7,350+4,26 %