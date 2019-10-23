Technavio has been monitoring the global mattress market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 12.7 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7%. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 140-page research report with TOC on "Mattress Market Analysis Report by Product (innerspring mattress, memory foam mattress, latex mattress, and other mattresses), by Distribution channel (offline and online), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses. Also, the growing demand for customized mattresses is anticipated to boost the growth of the mattress market.

Vendors are incorporating materials such as organic wool, organic cotton, and natural latex in their products because they are non-toxic in nature. Organic mattresses made from these materials are in high demand because they do not cause any side effects or allergies. These mattresses have a longer lifespan and help in regulating the temperature through effective air circulation. Thus, such benefits offered by eco-friendly mattresses are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Mattress Market Companies:

Casper Sleep, Inc.

Casper Sleep, Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses through various product segments such as mattresses, pillows, bed frames, bedding, grow lights, and accessories. The company offers a wide range of mattresses, such as the Wave and the Casper.

King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

King Koil Licensing Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through various product segments. Some of the variants of the mattresses provided by the company include intimate, iMattress, and Mhybrid.

Kingsdown Inc.

Kingsdown Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through various segments. Some of the variants of the mattresses provided by the company include BodyPerfect and Passion. They are focusing on new product launches to widen their customer base.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates through its business segment called coir foam and related products. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, purchasing, and selling coir, foam, and related products.

Leggett Platt Inc.

Leggett Platt Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through various segments such as residential products, industrial products, furniture products, and specialized products. Some of the variants of the mattresses provided by the company include Simplicity 3.0 and Raven.

Mattress Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Innerspring mattress

Memory foam mattress

Latex mattress

Other mattresses

Mattress Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

