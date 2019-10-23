Network Visibility Specialists Endace and Network Critical Partner to Provide Deeper Insight into Network Traffic

Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording, playback and analytics hosting, and Network Critical, which produces industry-leading network TAPs and packet brokers, announced today that Network Critical has joined the Endace Fusion Partner Program.

The partnership brings together the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform and Network Critical's SmartNA PortPlus Packet Brokers, to combine maximum deployment flexibility and streamlined, scale-out expansion capabilities with simple management.

The SmartNA PortPlus can scale from 54 to 194 ports and handle 1/10/25/40/100G traffic speeds, making it easy to match link speeds to sensor capability. Network Critical's innovative Drag-n-Vu Graphical User Interface controls all deployment and management operations with simple drag and click functionality. Users can even develop and implement new filters and port maps in minutes, further simplifying and accelerating deployment and configuration processes.

By combining Network Critical TAPs and packet brokers with EndaceProbes, customers can direct traffic to EndaceProbes for recording to disk and streaming to security analytics solutions hosted in the EndaceProbe's Application Dock hosting environment. With a complete record of every packet on the network, security operations (SecOps) and network operations (NetOps) teams can quickly drill down to full packet capture for fast, definitive issue investigation and resolution.

Endace's Director of Business Development, Michael Morris, said, "Network Critical's solutions are a great complement to our EndaceProbe platform. They give customers powerful, precise control over how traffic is directed on the network, and make changing configurations and managing highly scaled, multi-appliance architecture simple."

"Endace's ability to accurately record every packet off the wire at full line rate and scale to accommodate very large, fast networks and deep storage requirements is market leading," said Alastair Hartrup, CEO of Network Critical. "Combined with our solutions, it gives enterprise NetOps and SecOps teams true visibility into what's happening on their networks."

Endace and Network Critical are represented in Japan by Nihon Cornet Technology.

About Endace

Endace's multifunctional Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording a 100% accurate Network History, enabling fast, accurate detection, investigation and analysis of network security and performance issues.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Network Critical

Network Critical provides the packet-level access needed to deliver scale-out visibility across your entire dynamic network. More than 5,000 companies worldwide across telecom, financial services, retail, healthcare, sports, technology and more depend on Network Critical packet brokers and TAPs for the network traffic insight needed to control changing infrastructure without compromising operations or security. To learn how the company's unique scale-out visibility layer is helping companies implement software-defined networking, virtualization, edge computing, intent-based policy management and more, visit www.networkcritical.com.

