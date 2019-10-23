psHolix, the award-winning, cutting-edge Swiss display technology company, is now raising funds and is going public

Exciting news just in for investors, gamers, and everyone interested in revolutionary cutting-edge 3D technology. Everyone wants to experience high quality 3D without glasses, and now patented breakthrough technology by psHolix, has made this a reality.

Transforming the Hugely Popular Gaming Market

The global demand for spatial displays is colossal. For example, the gaming market, which is predicted to be worth over $180 billion by 2021, is rapidly becoming stronger than ever. But in order to give users the best possible experience, it needs holographic displays, and psHolix has the tech to transform any game into a 3D game. Indeed, all video games should have the capacity to be played holographically, and in the future, consumers are unlikely to want anything less.

Next Generation AI-Driven Display Technology

Based on its state-of-the-art technology behind its eyewear-less 3D displays, psHolix has also built a Virtual Reality Headset Software and an autonomous car software technology. All their demo products are ready to implement. psHolix is garnering the interest of people and companies all over the world and was recently awarded the "Korean Information Display Society" Award for its highly innovative Super-Multiview display.

Other Advantages

psHolix is compatible with all contents. Moreover, the software is well-matched for all technologies (4K, 8K, Retina, etc.). The technology has the advantage that it can be applied on all resolutions and sizes. Simultaneous 2D and 3D is possible in just one window, without any loss of quality.

psHolix also offers a multi-viewer solution, so that everyone can see the same spatial content in front of the screen. There is a far better depth perception with stereo based extension (the image seems deeper), and a cool walk around effect. There is no limit in screen sizes, and it works on mobile phones, tablets, laptop, monitors, TVs, etc.

The fundraising starts on the 28th of October, and anyone interested can register now on www.psholix.com/ibo.

Company Overview

psHolix owns more than 57 global patents. The inventor of the technology, Dr. Naske worked for 10 solid years on this project, before it was merged into psHolix AG. psHolix AG was founded in 2015 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

