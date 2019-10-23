

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY), formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, reported that its third-quarter revenue slightly increased to 305.1 million euros, from 304.6 million euros last year, and on a like-for-like basis.



The Group confirmed its medium-term objectives of 735 million euros in EBITDA by 2022.



Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group said, 'In the third quarter, the Group has been bolstered by its fundamental principles of quality of service and premium offer and continued to grow in the context of lower European growth and the uncertainties related to Brexit.'



Eurotunnel Le Shuttle revenue decreased 2% to 185.8 million euros despite a difficult market.



