OpenLegacy Continues Global Expansion With Hong Kong Office Funded by Silverhorn Investment

Brings total investments to $50M & Joseph Wong added as General Manager, Asia-Pacific Region

PRINCETON, New Jersey and HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLegacy, the leader in delivering microservices-based API integration and management for core and legacy systems, has expanded into Asia Pacific/Japan and hired General Manager Joseph Wong, who has spent decades building Asian success for international technology companies.

Paving the way for the expansion was a dedicated investment internally led by Hong Kong based Silverhorn Investment Advisors, bringing the total OpenLegacy funding from all sources to $50 million to date.

OpenLegacy's new Hong Kong office provides access to many of the world's largest financial institutions, a market that values OpenLegacy's ability to unlock their core and legacy systems so they can become truly digital. These organizations are seeking solutions to transform their legacy systems - such as IBM, SAP and Oracle - into dynamic, agile technologies that can quickly adopt digital strategies such as web, mobile, and cloud.

Mr. Wong was most recently Regional Vice President at Cornerstone OnDemand, where he helped grow the business at 70%+ CAGR over four years. Prior to Cornerstone, he held senior leadership roles at HP and IBM. He has already hired a team of more than 10 technical, sales, and support professionals to support the growth.

This growth comes on the heels of recent advancement in the U.S. market, with adoption of the OpenLegacy solution by Fortune 500 companies such as Fidelity National Information Services

(FIS) and Liberty Mutual and active engagements in process with 19 of the top 50 global banks.

"After spending the last 10 years building the Asian market for major global enterprises, I decided to join OpenLegacy because they really understand the problems faced by well-established enterprises," said Mr. Wong. "OpenLegacy provides the perfect platform for these organizations to modernize their legacy stacks and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

The OpenLegacy platform delivers a common framework for the creation of microservices-based APIs to accelerate digital strategies. By connecting directly with the core system and automatically generating the code, microservices can be deployed almost anywhere, APIs can be created quickly, and complex middleware can be bypassed and even decommissioned.

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy accelerates delivery of innovative digital services from legacy systems in days versus months. Microservices-based API integration and management software reduces manual effort by automating API creation, simplifies the process by avoiding layers of complexity, and improves staff efficiency and API performance. Our software directly accesses and extends business logic to web, mobile, or cloud innovations in the form of java objects, as Rest APIs, or SOAP. Most importantly, this process is not only fast, easy, and secure, but also does not require special technical skills or changes to existing systems or architecture. Together, business and IT teams can quickly, easily, and securely meet consumer, partner, or employee demands for digital services without modernizing or replacing core systems. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at http://www.openlegacy.com .

