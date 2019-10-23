MAG Interactive AB (publ) Publishes Interim and Year End Report September - August 2018/2019

Multiplayer games grow and ARPDAU improves

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary of the period June - August 2019:

The Group's Net sales for the period were 43,109 KSEK (53,740 KSEK), a decrease of 20% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 5,985 KSEK (-797 KSEK)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 29,547 KSEK (22,849 KSEK), an increase of 29% compared to the same period the previous year

ARPDAU for the period was 2.6 US cents (2.4 US cents). The biggest game QuizDuel increased its ARPDAU compared to the same period last year by around 60%

The result per share during the quarter was 0.00 SEK /share ( 0.02 SEK /share)

The costs for Performance marketing in the period was 9,075 KSEK (23,772 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.9 million and 6.2 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 32% and 60% compared to the same period last year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"Revenue from our focus area of multiplayer games grew by just over 50% in Q4 compared to the same quarter last year, now accounting for over 75% of total sales. A comparison with Q4 last year shows a decline in the number of daily active players and revenue, due to Paint Hits' success last year. MAG no longer develops these types of single player games, as our strategy is entirely focused on developing social multiplayer games.

Continued updates to our multiplayer games produce results. Improvements to our biggest game QuizDuel have continued into Q4 and has resulted in the game now reaching a 60% higher ARPDAU when compared to last year. We reached 6 million SEK in EBITDA, which is by far the strongest quarter of the year thanks to a game contribution of almost 30 million SEK.

We are looking forward to the coming months with new game releases that will lay the groundwork for growth into 2020", Says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2018 - August 2019 (12 months):

The Group's Net sales for the period were 172,953 KSEK (216,870 KSEK), a decrease of 20% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 4,949 KSEK (-40,343 KSEK)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 105,260 KSEK (105,648 KSEK), a decrease of 0.4% compared to the same period the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 4,949 KSEK (8,683 KSEK)

The result per share during the quarter was -0.52 SEK /share ( -2.43 SEK /share)

Presentation & Report

On October 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the interim report live on Twitch. The presentation will be held in English. Link to the Twitch feed herewww.twitch.com/maginteractive. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/.

This is information that MAG Interactive AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 on October 23rd, 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg



CEO

+46 (0)8-644-35-40

daniel@maginteractive.com

Magnus Wiklander

CFO

+46 (0)8-644-35-40

magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.com

