Eolus Vind AB Year End Report September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019

Hässleholm, Sweden, October 23, 2019

3 Months June 2019 - August 2019

Net sales 1 033,7 (1 185,8) MSEK.

EBIT 72,0 (179,4) MSEK. Profit before tax 72,6 (167,0) MSEK. Net profit 81,0 (155,7) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 3,25 (6,25) SEK.

During the three month period 28 (23) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 104,4 (79,4)MW.

During the three month period the equivalent of 29,0 (25,6) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 105,2 (84,4) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 524 (415) MW under asset management.

Electricity production from wind farms owned was 1,4 (5,1) GWh with an average revenue of 511 (534) SEK/MWh.

In June Eolus North America, Inc signed an agreement with Vestas for delivery of up to 13 wind turbines of the model Vestas V126 with a total installed capacity of up to 47 MW for wind farm Wind Wall in California, USA

In July Eolus signed an agreement with Aquila Capital regarding the sale of wind farm Øyfjellet (400 MW) in Norway. This through a conditional sale of 100 percent of the shares in the project company that holds all the project rights for the wind power project, including a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Alcoa Norway, and a construction management agreement by which Eolus will manage the construction of the wind farm on behalf of Aquila Capital.

In August wind farms Nylandsbergen (68 MW) and Sötterfällan (36 MW) was completed and handed over to customers. Eolus will provide technical and administrative services for both wind farms.





Full year September 2018 - August 2019

Net sales 2 031.9 (1 366.0) MSEK.

EBIT 118.3 (202.4) MSEK. Profit before tax 116.0 (198.9) MSEK. Net profit 132.8 (194.3) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 5.33 (7.81) SEK.

During the fiscal year 2018/2019 31 (25) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 115.2 (83.8) MW.

During the year the equivalent of 34.0 (30.8) wind turbine with an installed capacity of 120.0 (93.3) MW was handed over to customers.

Electricity production from wind farms owned was 11.7 (30.2) GWh with an average revenue of 560 (470) SEK/MWh.

For the fiscal year 2018/2019 the board proposes a dividend of 1.50 (1.50) SEK per share.

Dividend, Annual Report and Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report will be published on November 29th, 2019. The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hässleholm Saturday January 25th, 2020. The Board will propose a dividend of 1.50 (1.50) SEK.





Financial summery Q4 Q4 Full year Full year Jun 2019 Jun 2018 Sep 2018 Sep 2017 -Aug 2019 -Aug 2018 -Aug 2019 -Aug 2018 Net sales, MSEK 1 033,7 1 185,8 2 031,9 1 366,0 EBIT, MSEK 72,0 179,4 118,3 202,4 Profit before tax, MSEK 72,6 167,0 116,0 198,9 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK 15,0 -1,5 -24,9 2,5 Net profit, MSEK 81,0 155,7 132,8 194,3 Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK 3,25 6,25 5,33 7,81 Equity per share, SEK 35,65 32,68 35,65 32,68 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK 920,5 886,7 566,6 241,7 Total assets, MSEK 2 057,8 1 895,0 2 057,8 1 895,0 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 800,1 371,1 800,1 371,1 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 1 348,9 2 887,5 1 348,9 2 887,5 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 28,0 23,0 31,0 25,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 29,0 25,6 34,0 30,8 Turbines taken into operation, MW 104,4 79,4 115,2 83,8 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 105,2 84,4 120,0 93,3 Managed turbines, MW 524 415 524 415 Electricity generation, GWh 1,4 5,1 11,7 30,2 Equity/assets ratio, % 43,2 43,1 43,2 43,1 Return on equity after tax, % 15,6 26,4 15,6 26,4





For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on October 23rd, 2019, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 570 wind turbines of the approximately 3 600 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus has signed contracts for over 800 MW of asset management services of which 525 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has about 15 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



