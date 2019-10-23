

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its group copper production for the first nine months of the year was 584,200 tonnes, 15.6% higher than in the same period last year on continued higher throughput and grades.



Gold production for the year to date was 226,600 ounces, 88.7% higher than in the same period last year on higher grades.



Group copper production in third-quarter 2019 was 197,000 tonnes, 0.8% lower than the previous quarter. Gold production or the quarter was 77,600 ounces, 10.7% lower than the previous quarter as grades declined at Centinela.



For the full year, the company expects to deliver production growth in line with annual guidance.



The company maintained its 2019 copper production guidance at 750,000 tonnes -790,000 tonnes.



For 2020, the company expects copper production to be in the range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes as grades decline at Centinela Concentrates before rising again in 2021.



