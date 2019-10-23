Nymi Inc.: Nymi Continues Focus on Pharmaceutical Manufacturing with a New Relationship with POMS Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymi is excited to announce a partnership with POMS Corporation. The integration between Nymi and POMS means POMSnet users can now take advantage of the Nymi solution for authentication e-signing in POMSnet Manufacturing Execution System.



The partnership is a continuing effort by Nymi to address the very real challenge in the pharmaceutical market of ensuring secure compliance and data integrity whilst optimizing production efficiency. Nymi customers that use POMSnet MES will be able to use their Nymi Bands to authenticate and e-signature authorizations, and POMS Corporation customers will be able to utilize Nymi to optimize efficiency in their manufacturing environments.

"We see a huge efficiency gain for our customers. We've found that on average, an electronic e-signature can take 10-15 seconds when it's done correctly and much longer if it's not done correctly. If you look at this from the perspective of hundreds of e-signatures a day, Nymi is going to be able to help our customers cut this time down and be more secure and productive at the same time," says Darrell Tanner, Director, Sales and Consulting Services at POMS.

This partnership with POMS was a natural fit, as Nymi currently works with the top 100 pharmaceutical manufacturers, while five of the world's 10 largest and 13 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies in the Global Fortune 500 use POMS MES.

"POMS has been a proactive and focused partner," said Andrew Foxcroft, Vice President at Nymi. "Their customers can expect to experience significant benefits out of this partnership. This includes delivery and rapid implementation to the integration of its core platform."

"We want to get this technology out in front of our customers so they can start to recognize the benefits of this technology. It's not just about an e-signature; the validation process goes beyond that. The ability to scale this service will continue to bring efficiency and greater reliability and certainty to the process," said Patrick Nazzaro, General Manager at POMS.

POMS Corporation is committed to improving the effectiveness and competitiveness of regulated manufacturers by delivering proven, world-class manufacturing execution systems (MES) solutions that integrate seamlessly with other enterprise applications. POMS Corporation's industry knowledge, validation experience, and MES technology are unparalleled in the cGMP environment.

About Nymi

A Toronto based authentication company, Nymi is a completely new model of authentication. This biometric enabled multifactor authentication solution delivers continuous, on-body authentication. To bring this concept to market, Nymi brings dedicated authentication hardware in combination with their enterprise authentication solution, Nymi Enterprise Edition. To date, Nymi works with the top 100 Pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance and productivity.

About POMS Corporation

POMS is a provider of Manufacturing Execution System software for regulated life science companies. Based in Washington D.C., POMS provides web-based and cloud-based MES solutions for life science manufacturers, ensuring FDA compliance and 21 CFR Part 11 electronic signatures for electronic batch records. POMS Corporation parent company Constellation Software is Headquartered in Toronto Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock exchange symbol CSU with $3.1 billion revenue and 16,000 employees worldwide.

Media Contacts

Phil Chang

Nymi

416.977.3042

pchang@nymi.com

Darrell Tanner

POMS

703-574-9900

Darrell.tanner@poms.com