The global industrial girth gear market is poised to grow by USD 19.99 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Industrial Girth Gear Market Analysis Report by end user (cement, mining, chemical and petrochemicals, metal fabrication, power generation, and other industries), by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by improvements in girth gear manufacturing technologies. Also, the increasing investments in solid waste management are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial girth gear market.

Girth gear manufacturers are now able to produce large girth gears with the help of advanced manufacturing technologies and automated inspection software like MAGMA and Finite Element Analysis (FEA). Further, vendors are using metals such as austempered ductile iron (ADI), which provides a large industrial girth gear with high tensile strength and strength-to-weight ratio. Thus, the improvement in manufacturing technologies will drive the demand for industrial girth gear for applications in industrial environments with harsh conditions, such as metals and mining, chemical and petrochemicals, and cement manufacturing.

Major Five Industrial Girth Gear Market Companies:

David Brown Santasalo

David Brown Santasalo offers ring/girth gear. In June 2018, the company launched GearWatch, a condition monitoring solution, and on February 2019, the company announced the opening of its new service center in Tornio, Finland.

FLSmidth

FLSmidth operates the business under two segments, which include Minerals and Cement. The company's key offering includes MAAG girth gear.

PWT Group (P. van der Wegen Gears)

P. van der Wegen Gears BV, a subsidiary of the company, provides fabricated girth gears in steel with a maximum hardness of HB 350.

SEW-EURODRIVE

SEW-EURODRIVE provides segmented girth gears and entire drive package. In January 2018, the company, in cooperation with Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, developed Premium Sine Seal sealing system.

Siemens (Flender)

Siemens (Flender) business operates through several segments, including: power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drivers, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Seimens Financial Services (SFS). Flender, a subsidiary of Siemens, provides a complete gear unit, FLENDER girth gear units (DMG2).

Industrial Girth Gear End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cement

Mining

Chemical and petrochemicals

Metal fabrication

Power generation

Other industries

Industrial Girth Gear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

