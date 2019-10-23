Silverback.ai, the leading AI-driven marketplace performance engine, announced today a deeper partnership with Mirakl, the leading global marketplace platform solutions provider, which will bring more sophisticated artificial intelligence capabilities to Mirakl customers.

Through its partnership with Silverback.ai, Mirakl will be able to provide its customers with the ability to make automated data-driven decisions at scale to ensure a constant competitive offering (best sellers, best products, best prices) and to optimise promotions to rapidly accelerate growth.

Online retail is becoming more competitive, and marketplaces have come to understand the need to evolve and automate their work, particularly decision-making around product assortment, pricing, and promotions, in order to stay ahead and avoid losing time and thus leaving money on the table. By shifting from manual work to an automated, real-time, data-driven decision-making process, marketplace leaders and merchants are able to consistently offer better products, more competitive pricing, and optimised promotions, which are key to gaining a greater share of revenue. Automation eliminates slow and random decision-making and arms marketplaces with the tools to move faster, work more efficiently, and boost their bottom line.

This partnership between Mirakl and Silverback.ai speaks to the increasing role and importance of AI and automation in online retail and will give Mirakl's over 200 customers spread across more than 40 countries the ability to not only stay ahead, but also to see real results.

"We look forward to empowering Mirakl's customers to stay ahead of the competition, lead their businesses into the future, and drive real, bottom-line results, and we're excited about the additional opportunities that this partnership with Mirakl will bring," said Boaz Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Silverback.ai.

"Mirakl's mission is to equip our customers with everything they need to launch online marketplaces that win in the platform economy. With our unique position at the heart of the marketplace ecosystem, we know that the number of sellers and the range of products and services is crucial to the success of a marketplace strategy. We partnered with Silverback because they help our retailers, manufacturers, and distributors make data-driven decisions to broaden range and accelerate marketplace growth," said Philippe Corrot, CEO and Co-founder of Mirakl.

About Silverback.ai: Silverback is an AI-driven sales decisions hub that empowers online retailers to offer the best product assortment at the most competitive prices and optimise promotions to be ahead of the game. Using sophisticated AI and predictive analytics, Silverback.ai makes it possible for retailers to outsmart their competition, through an updated catalog adequately stocked with top-selling products; win-win seller relationships; seamless recruitment and onboarding of new suppliers; competitive offers and pricing; and optimised promotions.

About Mirakl: Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology, expertise, and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that's easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl's unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers' success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace experts who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl's proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. and Walmart Mexico.

