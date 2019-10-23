Digestive Health Supplements Market Size Worth $15.67 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digestive health supplements market size is projected to reach USD 15.67 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness about the effectiveness of probiotics on immunity coupled with increasing consumer disposable income is expected to fuel the growth. Changing eating habits and increased consumption of high-sodium foods are likely to contribute to the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in the developed, as well as emerging economies, which is anticipated to further boost the product sales.

Key suggestions from the report:

High prevalence of probiotic supplements in the form of tablets on account of easy dosage patterns is expected to drive the segment at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period

Rising consumer willingness to pay premium price for supplements that contain prebiotic ingredients is projected to surge the demand of prebiotic supplements in the forthcoming years

Italy , Japan , and U.S. remained the key probiotic supplement manufacturing countries and contributed to more than 32% of the overall market share in 2018

Europe digestive health supplements market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% owing to the growing technological innovation offering new opportunities for the manufacturers

Government initiatives in healthcare infrastructure development along with favorable policies are anticipated to positively impact the preference for OTC digestive health supplements over the forecast period

Key market participants include Bayer, Amway, NBTY and NOW Foods among others

Read 155 page research report with ToC on "Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes), By Form, By Distribution Channel (OTC, Prescribed), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digestive-health-supplements-market

Growing health awareness has resulted in increasing per capita expenditure on digestive health supplements in the developed markets. High prevalence of digestive disorders in Japan, U.S., and several European countries has boosted the overall demand for digestive health supplements in recent years. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population coupled with high demand for digestive health products is expected to fuel the regional market over the forecast period.

Awareness regarding the harmful chemicals coupled with rising preference for organic ingredients is anticipated to drive the demand for powdered supplements over tablets, capsules, and other such product types. Hence, manufacturers are focus on producing powders that can be added to any drink or smoothie for easy consumption. This factor is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the manufacturers in near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digestive health supplements market on the basis of product, form, distribution channel, and region:

Digestive Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Prebiotics



Probiotics



Enzymes



Fulvic Acid



Others

Digestive Health Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Capsules



Tablets



Powders



Liquids



Others

Digestive Health Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

OTC



Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets/Food Stores





Drug Stores & Pharmacies





Convenience Stores





Online





Others



Prescribed

Digestive Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Italy





Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Sweden





Netherlands





Denmark



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Hong Kong





Singapore





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE

