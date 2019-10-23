Technavio has been monitoring the courier and local delivery services market in the US since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 22.4 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industries. Also, the emergence of the e-locker delivery system is anticipated to further boost the growth of the courier and local delivery services market in the US.

Pharmaceutical retailers in the US are looking for consumer-convenient sales methods that can provide priority and rush services for drug delivery. As a result, they are partnering with delivery players and adopting courier and local delivery services. These delivery services help in tracking deliveries and ensure drug delivery efficiency by implementing route optimization tools. The medical and healthcare sector is benefiting from these services because it provides the timely delivery of products with appropriate packaging. Thus, the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five US Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Companies:

A-1 Express

A-1 Express is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as local courier services, nationwide courier service, scheduled delivery, bike messenger service, emergency of expedited delivery, and congressional line standing.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Germany and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: post e-commerce parcel, express, global forwarding, freight, and supply chain. The company provides international courier delivery services.

FedEx

FedEx is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely FedEx express, FedEx ground, FedEx freight, and FedEx services. The company offers same-day delivery services in courier and local delivery services.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, including the US domestic package, international package, and supply chain and freight. The company offers parcel delivery services.

USA Couriers

USA Couriers is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through service segments such as convention exhibit booths and displays, financial, government, media, medical, passports, select agent, and specialty pharmacy parcel care.

US Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Ground

Express

Deferred

US Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Parcel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Business-to-business (B2B)

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

