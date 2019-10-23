

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar came off from its early lows against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The loonie recovered to 1.3089 against the greenback and 82.81 against the yen, from its early low of 1.3109 and a 2-day low of 82.61, respectively.



The loonie rose back to 1.4561 against the euro, heading towards a weekly high of 1.4559 seen in the Asian session.



The loonie gained to a 6-day high of 0.8956 against the aussie and held steady thereafter.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.28 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 0.88 against the aussie.



