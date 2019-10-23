

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's consumer price inflation eased in September after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.3 percent increase in August.



Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged. In July, inflation was 4.0 percent.



The main contribution to the inflation came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.



Excluding food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, core inflation was 4.0 percent in September.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in September.



