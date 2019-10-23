Technavio has been monitoring the global nicotine patch market since 2014, and the market is poised to grow by USD 229.07 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 112-page research report with TOC on "Nicotine Patch Market Analysis Report by product (24-hour nicotine patch and 16-hour nicotine patch), by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by growing awareness about the benefits of using nicotine patches. Also, the rising number of promotional campaigns and activities for smoking cessation aids is anticipated to boost the growth of the nicotine patch market.

Nicotine patches lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other non-communicable diseases including cancer. Furthermore, these patches also enhance skills related to coordination, reaction time, and vigilance while sharpening the short-term memory of smokers. These benefits of nicotine patches are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Major Five Nicotine Patch Market Companies:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as global generics, pharmaceutical services active ingredients, and proprietary products others. The company offers Habitrol nicotine patches.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. operates the business under three segments, which include pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company's key offering includes 24-hour nicotine patches under its well-known brands NicoDerm CQ, Nicabate, and Nicotinell.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. Some of the products offered by the company are NICODERM nicotine patches and NICORETTE InvisiPatch.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG operates the business under three segments, which include innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's key offering includes NiQuitin nicotine patches.

Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc operates the business through the following segments: consumer healthcare Americas (CHCA), consumer healthcare international (CHCI), prescription pharmaceuticals (RX). The company's key offering in the nicotine patch includes NiQuitin nicotine patches.

Nicotine Patch Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

24-hour nicotine patch

16-hour nicotine patch

Nicotine Patch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

