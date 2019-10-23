Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

SYDNEY, Oct 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has entered an agreement with The Hon Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales (NSW) that Hitachi and the NSW government will establish the "Kyoso Centre (collaborative creation centre)", within the Western City & Aerotropolis: a 22nd century smart city being built around the new Western Sydney International Airport.Western Sydney is a place of growth, change and tremendous opportunity in Australia. More than 1.5 million people are expected to live in the Western Parkland City over the next 20 years, which means employment, infrastructure, transport and utilities are a significant focus for the NSW and Australian Governments.The Western City & Aerotropolis will be home to leading advanced manufacturing, quantum technologies, aerospace and defence industries and an agribusiness precinct delivering a sophisticated, intense food production hub along with high-tech freight and logistics.Hitachi, together with the NSW government, will accelerate the growth of start-up companies and small to medium enterprise (SMEs) through an open collaborative model at the "Kyoso Centre": supporting economic development and job creation. By creating innovative solutions, Hitachi aims to contribute to the improvement of the social, environmental and economic values in Western Sydney.The Kyoso Centre will be built within the smart city, promoting collaborative creation with customers, partners and research institutions around the world. At the centre, Hitachi will create an environment where Lumada and the customer collaborative creation methodology "NEXPERIENCE" can be utilised.A variety of platforms across IT, OT (Operational Technology) and product knowledge and technology that Hitachi has accumulated over many years will be available to all participants. This will form a platform for the efficient creation of ideas, prototyping, and demonstrations with various stakeholders, thereby accelerating the creation of social innovation solutions for Western Sydney and contributing to a human-centric smart city, utilising open data to improve the QoL of people in the Western Parkland City.Hitachi will start collaborative creation activities in Sydney in early 2020 with a view to establishing the Kyoso Centre in 2023.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.