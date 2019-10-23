

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Trade Commission or FTC announced that Sunday Riley Modern Skincare, LLC has settled charges against it for posting fake reviews of their products on Sephora's website for two years.



FTC said its proposed settlement includes no redress, no disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, no notice to consumers, and no admission of wrongdoing. The FTC added that the Skin care brand and its founder and CEO Sunday Riley have clearly broken the law, and the Commission has ordered not to repeat their lawbreaking.



In a statement, FTC Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter noted that the cosmetics brand was accused by a whistleblower last year of ordering its employees to write fake reviews of its products and dislike negative ones in order to increase sales.



The Commission's investigation found that its CEO herself was involved in the scheme to generate fake reviews of Sunday Riley products from 2015 to 2017. It was found that Riley directed her employees to write glowing reviews and bury negative ones. The CEO and other senior managers were acutely focused on boosting their products' ratings at the expense of competitors, the agency added.



While announcing the settlement, the FTC commissioners noted that the proposed settlement is unlikely to deter other would-be wrongdoers.



The FTC said, 'Going forward, the FTC should seek monetary consequences for fake review fraud, even if the exact level of ill-gotten gains is difficult to measure. The agency should also comprehensively analyze the problem of fake reviews, including whether or not ecommerce firms have the right incentives to police their platforms.'



