Microarray Market Size Worth $7.44 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microarray market size is expected to reach USD 7.44 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market drivers propelling market growth include a global rise in cancer cases and a wide range of applications of microarrays in sequencing, genome mapping, personalized medicines, and others. A rise in global R&D investments is also key in propelling growth as this would lead to a rise in the use of microarrays for research purposes to advance and improve in healthcare.

Key suggestions from the report:

Consumables held the largest microarray market share owing to the repeated purchase of these products and their incessant requirement in all procedures.

Software and services are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the product segment owing to rising adoption in drug discovery and disease diagnostics.

North America held the largest market share followed by Europe and is anticipated to maintain their dominant positions throughout the forecast period.

Major market players include Abcam plc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, Cell Signaling Technologies, and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others.

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Microarray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Software), By Type (DNA, Protein), By Application (Research, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnostics), By End Use and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/microarray-market

The introduction of various types of array platforms offered by leading companies is also another factor anticipated to boost market potential. For instance, R&D Systems, a biological products company offers proteome profiler antibody array, a protein microarray used to measure over 119 proteins in one sample. With the use of this product, laboratory technicians do not need any specialized equipment additionally eliminating the need for western blot experiments.

In recent years, large scale market players have collaborated with small and medium scale companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, in 2018, Merck signed an agreement with HistoCyte Laboratories Ltd., to distribute cell microarrays in the U.S. and other geographies thereby, facilitating researchers with a cost-effective and easy option.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising regulatory approvals received by leading companies for microarrays. For instance, in 2015, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the China FDA approval for its SureScan Dx microarray scanner. The Middle East & African region is also anticipated to showcase immense opportunities due to the launch of new products in the region to improve the diagnosis of diseases. For instance, in 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched Axiom Africa array, this array captures genome-wide variation in African populations as well as in Europe and Asian populations.

Grand View Research has segmented the global microarray market report on the basis of product, microarray type, application, end use and region:

Microarray Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Consumables



Software and Services



Instruments

Microarray Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

DNA Microarrays



Protein Microarrays



Other Microarrays

Microarray Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Research Applications



Drug Discovery



Disease Diagnostics



Other Applications

Microarray End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Research & Academic Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Diagnostic Laboratories



Other End Users

Microarray Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

