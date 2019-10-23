BusinessVentures.com: Rick Rahim on Choosing the Best Platform for Your E-Commerce Business

GREAT FALLS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Rick Rahim, Business Guru and President of Businessventures.com, knows a little about everything when it comes to business techniques and running a business. When deciding which platform to use for your e-commerce business, it can be a little challenging. "It's not about which platform others are telling you to use and which ones claim to be the best, it's about which one is best for your business and will ensure you reach the best success," says Rahim.

You don't want to be spending money, especially in the first stages of your business, and have it all be for nothing, says Rick. According to Rahim, there are a few options out there you can consider when deciding which e-commerce platform to use for your start-up business.

Shopify: Rick says Shopify is probably the most popular e-commerce site in North America, and it continues to grow stronger each year. According to Rahim, "for a low monthly fee, you can build a basic selling page and mold it according to your business." Rick says it's also the best option when you're still learning how to sell online, as it includes plenty of online references to guide you on your selling venture.

Wix: Wix is a popular option, a little more inexpensive than Shopify, and has a strong help and support network when any issues come up, says Rick Rahim. "The platform is not built solely for the purpose of sales, so there are many building options that will allow you to cover your entire business scope," says Rick.

Squarespace: The Squarespace platform is the perfect option to use when hiring a website builder to create your business, says Rick. Rahim says it's easy to use, has the cheapest fee per month, and comes with plenty of template options to match your business' personality.

GoDaddy: The grandfather of website building platforms, GodDaddy has lost a bit of momentum when it comes to e-commerce businesses. "While it still meets expectations for basic website design, if you want a more complicated, polished site, it may be wiser to find a platform with more experience in the e-commerce world," says Rick Rahim. It is, however, one of the cheapest options if you're going for as cost-effective as possible.

"There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to finding the right fit for your e-commerce business - a good option is to reach out to a website builder for guidance," says Rick Rahim. "They're usually very experienced in knowing which platform works best for your style of business - and can recommend one depending on how much you want to be involved in the code and outline of the site," according to Rahim. href="https://www.apnews.com/4477af774768793eae283f38601b1196">Rick says many platforms allow for 30-day trials as well. Trial and error can make or break your business, so be sure to budget for this in your initial business plan.

