Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2019) - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. ("Constantine" or the "Company") (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced loan facility agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Inter World Investments (Canada) Ltd. (the "Lender") for an unsecured loan facility of US$667,800 (the "Loan", see also October 11, 2019 news release). The Company also wishes to announce that it has signed a financial services agreement (the "Financial Services Agreement") with RCI Capital Group Inc. ("RCI"), an independent financial advisory firm which specializes in cross-border transactions.

"We thank RCI for facilitating the Loan Agreement with the Lender and are very pleased to have closed the Loan that will provide funds to Constantine to maintain its 51% Palmer Project interest into 2020 and minimize shareholder dilution in the current tough base metal markets. At the same time, given RCI's focus on inbound Asian strategic capital in the resource sector, we are especially pleased to be working with them and with our project partner, Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd., ("Dowa") to advance the Palmer Project", stated Garfield MacVeigh, President and CEO of Constantine.

RCI's CEO, John Park, added "We are pleased to have facilitated the Loan Agreement and look forward to continuing to work with Constantine management, Dowa and other stakeholders to secure the longer term financing required to advance the Palmer Project through the next phase of development."

The Company has issued to the Lender 2,701,683 warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), with each Bonus Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.31 until October 10, 2024. The Bonus Warrants and underlying common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months from the date of issuance of the Bonus Warrants.

Pursuant to the Financial Services Agreement, RCI has agreed to provide non-exclusive financial advisory services to the Company, including assisting the Company in negotiating and structuring an equity financing or other strategic transaction in connection with the Palmer Project. Certain customary fees are payable to RCI upon the completion of a transaction during the term of the Financial Services Agreement.

