

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.18 billion, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $3.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $4.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $26.67 billion from $23.25 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.87 vs. $3.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q3): $26.67 Bln vs. $23.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.40 Full year revenue guidance: $103.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX