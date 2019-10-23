

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK), an industrial gases and engineering company, has acquired a minority stake in ITM Power plc, a manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions. The transaction was completed on October 22. Linde will also form a joint venture with ITM Power to implement projects based on ITM Power's technology.



Christian Bruch, CEO Linde Engineering, said: 'This investment reflects Linde's ongoing focus to deliver sustainable solutions while helping to make our customers more successful. The joint venture is an excellent opportunity to combine Linde's world-class engineering capabilities with ITM Power's electrolysis technology.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX