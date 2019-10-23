

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019, while maintaining its revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects earnings in a range of $8.59 to $8.69 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $5.85 per share.



Previously, the company projected earnings in the range of $8.58 to $8.68 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.67 to $5.77 per share.



However, the company continues to anticipate revenues between $22.0 billion and $22.5 billion, with the growth driven by volume from key growth products including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant, and Emgality.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.72 per share on revenues of $22.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX