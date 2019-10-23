

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.25 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.15 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $5.48 billion from $5.31 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $5.48 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 to $5.85 Full year revenue guidance: $22.0 to $22.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX