China Future Space Group Created the New Concept of " Technology Housing"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / China is increasing its policy support for prefabricated constructions, focusing on the development of a green and environmentally-friendly building and decoration industry, and striving to make prefabricated construction account for 30% of new constructions in about 10 years. This is an unprecedented reform of the Chinese construction industry.

In 2016, the Chinese government officially issued the "Several Opinions on Further Strengthening the Management of Urban Planning and Construction", clearly proposing: vigorously promote the prefabricated constructions and build a national prefabricated construction production base. Therefore, under the guidance of this policy, prefabricated constructions have become a hot spot in the industry.

In the past three years, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China has issued the "13th Five-Year Plan of Action for Prefabricated Constructions" and issued a series of documents such as "Assessment Standards for Prefabricated Constructions". Policy measures to promote the development of prefabricated constructions have been introduced in 31 provinces and cities across the country.

Judging from the total number of fabricated constructions, it will reach 290 million square meters by 2018. In 2017, it was 180 million square meters, an increase of more than 80%. This is not the government making it bigger, but the spontaneous formation of the market and the positive transformation of the industry. As far as the national conditions are concerned, prefabricated constructions have become an irresistible trend.

At the beginning of 2019, the project of Future Space International Industry Group "New Prefabricated Construction Decoration Industry Integration, Future Space Technology Housing" located in Songzhuang, Beijing, China successfully passed the expert review. Experts and leaders agreed that "Future Space Technology Housing" integrates intelligence, health, environmental protection, creativity and personalized customization, and will surely lead the prefabricated construction to become a model of the industry and achieve its development in undertaking the national strategy.

At the "2019 China (Guangzhou) Smart City Forum" held in Guangzhou on August 25, Wu Yiyue, founding chairman of Guangdong Building Materials Industry Association and honorary chairman of Prefabricated Construction Branch, also believed that smart cities with big data and Internet of Things technology at the core provided a brand-new urban development model. Prefabricated constructions will become the main development direction of real estate enterprises in the future.

Building a house is not easy, just like " building blocks"

Standardization of dimensions, componentization, and simple structure... In recent years, driven by macroeconomic policies, China's prefabricated construction industry has developed rapidly. The new architectural concept of "building a house is as simple as building blocks." has gradually gained popularity. However, compared with the expansion speed of the upstream manufacturing end of the "staking out its turf", the market response of the prefabricated construction industry is somewhat lagging behind. At present, the prefabricated constructions must be promoted and landed, which is far from being as simple as "building blocks".

It is understood that although the prefabricated constructions have reached the real estate front, the current situation is not satisfactory. In this regard, Chen Yiming, chief engineer of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and vice chairman and secretary general of the China Real Estate Association, said: first, all aspects of the upstream industry are in a single fight, and the comprehensive benefits cannot be fully utilized. Many controversial issues can occur and reduce efficiency. Second, the design integration is low. Traditional design institutions are not widely used in structural, mechatronics, and decorative integrated design, and have few mature resources, resulting in low integration of prefabricated components. Third, the overall cost of the project is relatively high. The prefabricated constructions are about 200-400 yuan/m2 higher than the cast-in-place, and the logistics cost is relatively high. Fourth, there is a lack of industry standards and low social recognition. In addition, the promotion and propaganda are not enough, and the society has questioned or even misunderstood the structural safety of the prefabricated constructions.

Based on the analysis of the idea of "integration of decoration and fitment industry of new prefabricated constructions, Future Space Technology Housing", prefabricated constructions involve all links. From environmental protection, energy conservation, portability, fire prevention, moisture prevention, sound insulation, heat insulation and other aspects to earthquake prevention, fire prevention, waterproof, antifreeze, crack prevention, moth prevention, aging prevention and so on, and they are all key links. In particular, the so-called standardization, modularization and simplification are closely related to the situations of no steel bar, no cement, no brick, no beam, no column, no stone, no component, etc. After years of research, development and practice, Future Space has taken the first step and made a breakthrough in stages.

Technology Housing Empowers Prefabricated Constructions

To break through the current industrial situation, the following measures are needed. First, intensify technological research and development to directly reduce costs. The key is to integrate the complete production process of a product into a three-dimensional and the same information platform, so as to improve the overall production efficiency and management efficiency, and thus reduce the cost. Second, scale development and integration are needed. Reduce costs and increase efficiency to form scale effect. Third, standardize industry standards and strengthen publicity and guidance. Including technical specifications and acceptance standards, and let consumers have a full understanding of prefabricated buildings.

From the perspective of Future Space Technology Housing, firstly, in the research and development of new materials, Future Space uses the new wall materials developed to derive from straw, industrial waste residue and other resources. These resources are not only low in cost, but also their various parameters are superior to various wall materials currently on the market, and have the characteristics of fire prevention, waterproof, light in material and pest prevention. Second, Future Space relies on China's green building materials base and adopts core technologies such as new technologies, new software, new equipment, new materials and new models to fully meet different market demands in an all-round one-stop package. Third, relying on continuous research and development of cutting-edge technologies, it has integrated the resources of colleges and universities, industry experts, mentors and think tanks, established a successful business school, and initiated the establishment of an investment fund for a new type of decoration industry cluster, focusing on investments in smart homes, green environmental protection, new building materials, innovative technologies and other fields to accelerate the transformation of new products, new technologies, new projects and new industries.

In addition, Future Space has been integrated across the industry. For example, in the light steel villa project, 80% of the work is done in the factory at the front end of the industrial chain. The assembly of the project only accounts for 20% of the workload, which greatly reduces the labor cost on site and reduces the construction difficulty and construction pollution on site. In terms of innovative enterprise management, Future Space will use internet technology to achieve intelligent management and intelligent construction sites with modern manufacturing methods, thus greatly improving labor productivity and reducing the cost of prefabricated constructions.

Yuan Bao, CEO of Future Space, said: "In the future, China Future Space International Industry Group will further consolidate its development foundation, improve its development quality, and strive to become a domestic first-class prefabricated construction industry chain enterprise."

"Inheriting Culture, To Be A Centennial Enterprise", Future Space has the ability to lead the development and promotion of the world's leading "next-generation high-performance green intelligent building system". Taking "rejuvenating the country through science and technology and strengthening the country through innovation" as its own duty, Future Space implements and implements the basic national policy of "saving resources, protecting the environment and building a beautiful China" put forward in China's 19th National Congress Report, so as to realize green and sustainable development in China, forge ahead bravely and write a new chapter for the new era.

