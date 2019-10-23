

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $467.6 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $330.9 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $635.8 million or $2.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $1.26 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $635.8 Mln. vs. $460.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.79 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



