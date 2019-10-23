- Third quarter sales of $714 million.
- Third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.54 and adjusted EPS of $0.58.
- The company maintains its 2019 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $2.09 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $2.35.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced third quarter 2019 sales of $714 million. Sales were flat compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 2 percent in the third quarter. Third quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.54 compared to $0.52 in the third quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.58 compared to $0.54 in the third quarter of 2018. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
Third quarter 2019 operating income was $109 million, flat compared to operating income for the third quarter of 2018, and return on sales ("ROS") was 15.2 percent, flat compared to the third quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $123 million for the third quarter, up 1 percent compared to segment income for the third quarter of 2018, and ROS was 17.2 percent, an increase of 10 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $167 million and free cash flow provided by continuing operations was $152 million for the quarter.
Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.18 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Pentair previously announced on December 10, 2018 that its Board of Directors approved a 3 percent increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend rate for 2019 to $0.72 from $0.70, adjusted for the spin-off of nVent Electric plc. This marks the 43rd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our third quarter results showed further signs of stabilization in our core business and we are encouraged by the segment income growth and ROS expansion. We are seeing solid underlying demand in many of our businesses. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in our strategic growth priorities and we expect to remain positioned to return to core sales growth in 2020. We continue to see many paths of growth as we execute our strategy of being a leading water treatment company."
OUTLOOK
The company maintains its estimated 2019 GAAP EPS of approximately $2.09 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $2.35. The company updates its full year 2019 sales guidance to approximately flat on a reported basis and approximately down 1 percent on a core basis compared to full year 2018. The company is targeting full year free cash flow to approximate adjusted net income.
In addition, the company introduces fourth quarter 2019 GAAP EPS of approximately $0.60 $0.62 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.64 $0.66. The company expects fourth quarter sales to be up approximately 2 percent on a reported basis and approximately flat on a core basis compared to fourth quarter 2018.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Mark C. Borin will discuss the company's third quarter 2019 results on a two-way conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentation, each of which can be found on Pentair's website. The webcast and presentation will be archived at the company's website following the conclusion of the event.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future" or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate the Aquion and Pelican Water Systems acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of nVent Electric plc from Pentair; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.
ABOUT PENTAIR PLC
At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable, Water Solutions. For Life.
Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
In millions, except per-share data
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net sales
713.6
711.4
2,202.0
2,224.6
Cost of goods sold
458.6
467.6
1,424.7
1,444.9
Gross profit
255.0
243.8
777.3
779.7
% of net sales
35.7
34.3
35.3
35.0
Selling, general and administrative
126.4
116.3
405.9
399.0
% of net sales
17.7
16.3
18.4
17.9
Research and development
19.8
19.1
61.2
57.0
% of net sales
2.8
2.7
2.8
2.6
Operating income
108.8
108.4
310.2
323.7
% of net sales
15.2
15.2
14.1
14.6
Other (income) expense:
Loss (gain) on sale of business
0.1
0.2
(3.3
6.4
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17.1
Other expense (income)
0.6
2.1
(11.7
(1.7
Net interest expense
6.9
4.3
23.6
27.9
% of net sales
1.0
0.6
1.1
1.3
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
101.2
101.8
301.6
274.0
Provision for income taxes
9.9
10.6
42.8
46.5
Effective tax rate
9.8
10.4
14.2
17.0
Net income from continuing operations
91.3
91.2
258.8
227.5
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
1.0
18.9
(0.9
27.0
Net income
92.3
110.1
257.9
254.5
Earnings (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
Continuing operations
0.54
0.52
1.53
1.29
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.11
(0.01
0.15
Basic earnings per ordinary share
0.55
0.63
1.52
1.44
Diluted
Continuing operations
0.54
0.52
1.52
1.28
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.11
(0.01
0.15
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
0.55
0.63
1.51
1.43
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
168.1
174.3
169.7
176.8
Diluted
168.6
175.7
170.3
178.5
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
0.18
0.175
0.54
0.875
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
In millions
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
113.2
74.3
Accounts and notes receivable, net
404.0
488.2
Inventories
390.3
387.5
Other current assets
95.1
89.4
Total current assets
1,002.6
1,039.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
277.9
272.6
Other assets
Goodwill
2,261.0
2,072.7
Intangibles, net
341.4
276.3
Other non-current assets
197.5
145.5
Total other assets
2,799.9
2,494.5
Total assets
4,080.4
3,806.5
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
253.4
378.6
Employee compensation and benefits
70.7
111.7
Other current liabilities
370.1
328.4
Total current liabilities
694.2
818.7
Other liabilities
Long-term debt
1,118.7
787.6
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
88.1
90.0
Deferred tax liabilities
111.4
105.9
Other non-current liabilities
199.2
168.2
Total liabilities
2,211.6
1,970.4
Equity
1,868.8
1,836.1
Total liabilities and equity
4,080.4
3,806.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine months ended
In millions
September 30,
September 30,
Operating activities
Net income
257.9
254.5
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.9
(27.0
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(3.0
(7.1
Depreciation
36.4
36.9
Amortization
24.1
27.0
Deferred income taxes
(17.7
(4.1
(Gain) loss on sale of business
(3.3
6.4
Share-based compensation
15.3
16.4
Trade name and other impairment
18.2
6.0
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17.1
Pension settlement (gain) loss
(11.8
2.2
Pension and other post-retirement plan contributions
(11.1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
Accounts and notes receivable
82.8
73.5
Inventories
4.0
(36.3
Other current assets
(10.5
(11.0
Accounts payable
(128.8
(60.1
Employee compensation and benefits
(19.1
(25.4
Other current liabilities
21.3
27.7
Other non-current assets and liabilities
10.5
2.5
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
266.1
299.2
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(1.4
(14.6
Net cash provided by operating activities
264.7
284.6
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(44.6
(33.8
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.4
(0.4
Proceeds from (payments due to) the sale of businesses, net
0.7
(12.8
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(284.5
(0.9
Other
(1.5
Net cash used for investing activities of continuing operations
(329.5
(47.9
Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations
(7.1
Net cash used for investing activities
(329.5
(55.0
Financing activities
Net receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt
91.2
46.0
Proceeds from long-term debt
400.0
Repayments of long-term debt
(151.5
(675.1
Debt issuance costs
(6.3
(2.0
Premium paid on early extinguishment of debt
(16.0
Transfer of cash to nVent
(74.2
Distribution of cash from nVent
993.6
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
6.8
16.0
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(150.0
(400.0
Dividends paid
(92.4
(156.7
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
97.8
(268.4
Change in cash held for sale
27.0
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
5.9
(9.8
Change in cash and cash equivalents
38.9
(21.6
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
74.3
86.3
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
113.2
64.7
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
In millions
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations
(257.1
356.3
166.9
266.1
299.2
Capital expenditures
(16.8
(13.0
(14.8
(44.6
(33.8
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.3
0.1
0.4
(0.4
Free cash flow from continuing operations
(273.6
343.4
152.1
221.9
265.0
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations
0.8
(3.3
1.1
(1.4
(14.6
Capital expenditures of discontinued operations
(7.4
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment of discontinued operations
2.3
Free cash flow
(272.8
340.1
153.2
220.5
245.3
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2019
2018
In millions
First
Second
Third
Nine
First
Second
Third
Nine
Net sales
Aquatic Systems
220.5
270.6
218.7
709.8
240.4
276.2
232.7
749.3
Filtration Solutions
239.3
285.6
273.5
798.4
251.6
262.1
240.4
754.1
Flow Technologies
228.7
243.0
221.0
692.7
240.3
241.9
238.0
720.2
Other
0.4
0.3
0.4
1.1
0.3
0.4
0.3
1.0
Consolidated
688.9
799.5
713.6
2,202.0
732.6
780.6
711.4
2,224.6
Segment income (loss)
Aquatic Systems
52.4
76.8
54.8
184.0
60.0
79.6
59.9
199.5
Filtration Solutions
33.7
50.0
45.1
128.8
33.7
52.3
38.4
124.4
Flow Technologies
30.1
41.9
37.9
109.9
38.7
44.4
36.6
119.7
Other
(17.5
(14.6
(15.0
(47.1
(15.4
(12.2
(13.1
(40.7
Consolidated
98.7
154.1
122.8
375.6
117.0
164.1
121.8
402.9
Return on sales
Aquatic Systems
23.8
28.4
25.1
25.9
25.0
28.8
25.7
26.6
Filtration Solutions
14.1
17.5
16.5
16.1
13.4
20.0
16.0
16.5
Flow Technologies
13.2
17.2
17.1
15.9
16.1
18.4
15.4
16.6
Consolidated
14.3
19.3
17.2
17.1
16.0
21.0
17.1
18.1
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP
excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited)
Actual
Forecast
In millions, except per-share data
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
688.9
799.5
713.6
approx
Up 2
Flat
Operating income
67.6
133.8
108.8
approx
Up 19 21
Up 3
% of net sales
9.8
16.7
15.2
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
1.1
6.7
5.9
approx
14
Intangible amortization
8.2
8.3
7.6
approx
7
31
Asset impairment
15.3
2.9
approx
18
Inventory step-up
1.7
0.5
approx
2
Deal-related costs and expenses
4.2
approx
4
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.6
1.9
0.5
approx
1
4
Segment income
98.7
154.1
122.8
approx
Up 6 8
Down 3
Return on sales
14.3
19.3
17.2
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
52.4
115.1
91.3
approx
102 106
355
(Gain) loss on sale of business
(3.5
0.1
0.1
approx
(3
Pension settlement (gain) loss
(12.2
0.4
approx
(12
Adjustments to operating income
30.5
18.4
13.5
approx
7
69
Income tax adjustments
(5.4
(3.8
(7.4
approx
(1
(9
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
74.0
117.6
97.9
approx
$108 $112
400
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.30
0.68
0.54
approx
$0.60 $0.62
2.09
Adjustments
0.13
0.01
0.04
approx
0.04
0.26
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.43
0.69
0.58
approx
$0.64 $0.66
2.35
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP
excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
732.6
780.6
711.4
740.5
2,965.1
Operating income
92.7
122.6
108.4
113.0
436.7
% of net sales
12.7
15.7
15.2
15.3
14.7
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
5.6
19.0
3.5
3.7
31.8
Intangible amortization
9.3
9.1
8.6
7.9
34.9
Trade name and other impairment
6.0
6.0
12.0
Corporate allocations
8.8
2.2
11.0
Deal-related costs and expenses
2.0
2.0
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.6
5.2
1.3
1.3
8.4
Segment income
117.0
164.1
121.8
133.9
536.8
Return on sales
16.0
21.0
17.1
18.1
18.1
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
58.4
77.9
91.2
94.2
321.7
Loss on sale of business
5.3
0.9
0.2
0.9
7.3
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17.1
17.1
Interest expense adjustment
6.0
2.4
8.4
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss
2.2
1.4
3.6
Adjustments to operating income
23.7
36.3
12.1
19.6
91.7
Income tax adjustments
(4.5
(7.1
(10.3
(11.5
(33.4
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
88.9
127.5
95.4
104.6
416.4
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.32
0.44
0.52
0.54
1.81
Adjustments
0.17
0.27
0.02
0.06
0.54
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.49
0.71
0.54
0.60
2.35
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment
For the Quarter Ending September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
Actual
Q3 Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq. Div.
Total
Total Pentair
(1.9
(1.1
3.3
0.3
Aquatic Systems
(4.5
(0.3
(1.2
(6.0
Filtration Solutions
3.6
(1.8
12.0
13.8
Flow Technologies
(5.1
(1.1
(0.9
(7.1
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment
For the Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
Forecast
Q4 Net Sales Growth
Full Year Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq.
Total
Core
Currency
Acq.
Total
Total Pentair
approx
0
(1
3
2
(1
(1
2
0
Aquatic Systems
approx
(3) (1
0
(1
(4) (2
(5) (4
0
(1
(6) (5
Filtration Solutions
approx
0
(1
12
11
0
(3
10
7
Flow Technologies
approx
0
0
(1
(1
0
(1
(2
(3
