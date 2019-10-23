Stanford, MIT and Harvard top the fifth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the most innovative universities

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year running, Stanford University, MIT and Harvard topped Reuters ranking of the World's Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.
Stanford holds onto its top spot year after year because it produces a steady stream of innovations that are cited by other researchers in academia and private industry, a key measure of the ranking of the world's most innovative universities, which was compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, and is based on proprietary data and analysis including patent filings and research paper citations.
Eight of last year's 10 highest-ranked universities remained in the top 10, and 18 of the top 20. The highest-ranked university outside the U.S., Belgium's KU Leuven (#7), is a nearly 600-year-old institution that maintains one of the largest independent research and development organizations on the planet. The highest-ranked university in Asia is Pohang University of Science & Technology, or POSTECH (#12), an institution founded in 1986 by the South Korean steel company POSCO and noted for its unique ties to industry.
Overall, the United States continues to dominate the list, with 46 universities in the top 100. Germany is the second best performing country with nine universities. France climbs to third, with eight universities on the list; Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom each have 6; China has 4; the Netherlands and Switzerland have 3; Belgium, Canada, Israel and Singapore have 2, and Denmark has 1. Considered on a regional basis, North America has 48 universities in the top 100, Europe has 32 (up five from last year), Asia has 18 (down five), and the Middle East has 2. There are no universities in the top 100 located in Africa, South America or Oceania.
France shows the biggest improvement this year, with all its universities making big gains, including new entrants Aix-Marseille Université (#96) and Sorbonne Université (#56). In contrast, Japanese universities continue to lose ground on the global ranking: Three Japanese universities dropped off the list in 2019, and the institutions that remained fell an average of 16 places.
For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-2019. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.
The Reuters Top 100: The World's Most Innovative Universities
Rank
Name
Country
1
Stanford University
USA
2
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
USA
3
Harvard University
USA
4
University of Pennsylvania
USA
5
University of Washington
USA
6
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
USA
7
KU Leuven
Belgium
8
University of Southern California
USA
9
Cornell University
USA
10
Imperial College London
UK
11
University of Texas System
USA
12
Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)
South Korea
13
University of California System
USA
14
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Germany
15
Johns Hopkins University
USA
16
California Institute of Technology
USA
17
EPFL - Swiss Federal lnstitute of Technology Lausanne
Switzerland
18
University of Cambridge
UK
19
Vanderbilt University
USA
20
Yale University
USA
21
University of Michigan System
USA
22
University of Minnesota System
USA
23
Duke University
USA
24
Northwestern University
USA
25
University of Illinois System
USA
26
University of Tokyo
Japan
27
University of Toronto
Canada
28
Columbia University
USA
29
Seoul National University
South Korea
30
Georgia Institute of Technology
USA
31
University College London
UK
32
University of Oxford
UK
33
University of Colorado System
USA
34
Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST)
South Korea
35
Osaka University
Japan
36
University of Wisconsin System
USA
37
Baylor College of Medicine
USA
38
University of Utah
USA
39
University of Chicago
USA
40
ETH Zurich
Switzerland
41
Tsinghua University
China
42
Oregon Health & Science University
USA
43
Kyoto University
Japan
44
University of Montpellier
France
45
Sungkyunkwan University
South Korea
46
Technical University of Munich
Germany
47
Case Western Reserve University
USA
48
Technical University of Denmark
Denmark
49
University of Manchester
UK
50
Emory University
USA
51
University of Zurich
Switzerland
52
University of Pittsburgh
USA
53
University of British Columbia
Canada
54
Ohio State University
USA
55
Peking University
China
56
Sorbonne University
France
57
Kyushu University
Japan
58
National University of Singapore
Singapore
59
Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg
Germany
60
Delft University of Technology
Netherlands
61
Tohoku University
Japan
62
Purdue University System
USA
63
University of Massachusetts System
USA
64
Universite Paris Sud - Paris 11
France
65
Princeton University
USA
66
University of Paris Descartes
France
67
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore
68
Tufts University
USA
69
State University of New York System
USA
70
Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz
Germany
71
Leiden University
Netherlands
72
Hanyang University
South Korea
73
Rutgers State University New Brunswick
USA
74
Tokyo Institute of Technology
Japan
75
University of Munich
Germany
76
Yonsei University
South Korea
77
Universite Claude Bernard - Lyon 1
France
78
Indiana University System
USA
79
Dresden University of Technology
Germany
80
University of Bordeaux
France
81
University of Iowa
USA
82
University of Freiburg
Germany
83
Boston University
USA
84
University System of Maryland
USA
85
Wake Forest University
USA
86
Zhejiang University
China
87
Carnegie Mellon University
USA
88
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Israel
89
RWTH Aachen University
Germany
90
University of Connecticut
USA
91
Grenoble Alpes University
France
92
University of Florida
USA
93
Utrecht University
Netherlands
94
Technical University of Berlin
Germany
95
Tel Aviv University
Israel
96
University of Aix-Marseille
France
97
University of Virginia
USA
98
Ghent University
Belgium
99
Kings College London
UK
100
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
China
