Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Completes Work on 715 Kilowatt Solar Project in Florida

Project is the first in the 25 Megawatt $39,000,000 Pipeline Agreement Signed with Sundamental

VANCOUVER, BC & KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ("Solar Alliance' or the "Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has completed its construction management work on the 715 kilowatt ("kW") ground mount solar installation in Groveland, Florida for BE Trilogy Solar Project LLC ("Trilogy Project") as announced on June 5, 2019. The completion of the Trilogy Project is a positive outcome that has led to the Company now beginning the work with Sundamental LLC ("Sundamental"), an affiliate of Trilogy, to jointly assess Sundamental's 18 solar projects located in New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and California (the "25 MW Pipeline").

Under a Solar Development Agreement signed with Sundamental in June 2019, Solar Alliance has an exclusive option to provide construction management or full engineer, procurement and construction ("EPC") services for the projects in the 25 MW Pipeline. The agreement also contains an option for Solar Alliance to contribute equity to any of the 18 projects in the pipeline, which could result in another recurring revenue stream to Solar Alliance. The 25 MW Pipeline have a combined capital cost of $39,000,000 with a potential 10-15% gross profit margin. Profit attributable to Solar Alliance would vary by project depending on the type of contract signed for each. EPC projects generate higher profit margins while construction management contracts generate lower revenue totals but higher margins. The Company anticipates the projects in the 25 MW Pipeline will be financed by Sundamental or an affiliate that will provide funding for equipment and other costs of goods.

To put this in perspective, the 25 MW Pipeline is the equivalent to installing more than 3,600 average sized residential solar systems.

"The completion of Solar Alliance's work on the Trilogy project is a positive milestone as we move forward on the rest of the solar projects in the Sundamental pipeline," said CEO Myke Clark. "We are working with Sundamental to fully assess the 25 megawatt pipeline and prioritize the next project. Sundamental has created a robust pipeline of solar projects across diverse jurisdictions and working with them presents a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow our business. Our project management approach to projects in new jurisdictions allows us to leverage our extensive solar experience and deliver a quality project to the customer, which we look forward to doing with Sundamental," concluded Clark.

The individual system sizes and locations in the 25 MW Pipeline are detailed below:

Location Size (kW) Location Size (kW) New Jersey 1258 Texas 13500 New Jersey 514 Texas 525 New Jersey 341 Illinois 68 New Jersey 218 Illinois 438 New Jersey 333 Illinois 258 New Jersey 985 Illinois 78 New Jersey 102 Illinois 26 New Jersey 113 Illinois 2000 California 2823 Illinois 2000

