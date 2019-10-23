

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production declined unexpectedly in September, marking the first fall in three months, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 0.75 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.35 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent rise. This was the first fall in three months.



Manufacturing output declined 0.65 percent annually in September, after 2.24 percent climb in the preceding month.



Production in mining and quarrying fell 7.99 percent and those of electricity and gas supply decreased 1.56 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.27 in September, after a 0.15 percent rise in the prior month.



