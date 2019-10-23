

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $90.9 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $437.8 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.1% to $555.6 million from $741.8 million last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $90.9 Mln. vs. $437.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $555.6 Mln vs. $741.8 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX